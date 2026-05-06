Who is Michael Marx? National Mall shooting suspect identified after confrontation with Secret Service, teen injured

A man who was shot during an encounter with Secret Service officers on Monday at the National Mall in Washington DC has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Texas, and he is currently hospitalized. A U.S. Secret Service crime scene investigator works at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, just a few blocks away from the White House, after Secret Service agents noticed a suspicious individual who seemed to be in possession of a firearm, said Matt Quinn, the deputy director of the Secret Service.

According to Quinn, when the officers attempted to engage with him, the suspect fled the scene and discharged his weapon towards the Secret Service officers.

Secret Service agents fired back, hitting the suspect, according to Quinn. A 15-year-old bystander was also hit during the gunfire exchange but sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, reported NBC Washington.

Quinn stated that the juvenile bystander was injured by the suspect, rather than by an officer.

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