Nancy Guthrie update: What's happening in Annie, Tommaso Cioni’s neighborhood? All we know as ‘over 300 tips’ received

Nancy Guthrie update: While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had previously excluded the family from any involvement in Today's co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance, this has not deterred online speculation regarding those associated with the missing 84-year-old. Nancy Guthrie's family has been exonerated by Sheriff Nanos amid ongoing speculation about their involvement in her disappearance. (X/@crimeunmasked)

The main people at the center of these theories are Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. The couple was the last to see Nancy before her alleged abduction in the early hours of February 1.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Major new development amid Sheriff-FBI joint probe, ‘We know someone…’

Nancy Guthrie update: Patrolling continues in Annie and Tommaso Cioni's neighborhood On Monday, May 4, KVOA reported that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to patrol the neighborhood of Annie and Cioni, as well as Nancy’s neighborhood, following complaints regarding a YouTuber causing disturbances.

In mid-April, the sheriff’s department had returned to these neighborhoods to ensure the safety of the public, as per KVOA. Earlier, in mid-February, Nanos had exonerated the family involved in the case, stating that they are victims.

“To be clear… the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple," he stated in a press conference.

In the report dated May 4, KVOA confirmed that over 300 tips had been submitted to 88-CRIME in the past month. This news follows a recent appeal from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, encouraging the public to keep sending in tips.

Nancy Guthrie update: All we know so far Speculation regarding the involvement of Annie and Cioni began to circulate after law enforcement seized Annie's vehicle at the outset of the investigation. The car remained in police custody for several weeks, presumably to gather DNA evidence. In March, reports indicated that the vehicle was being prepared for return to the family.

Despite obtaining a considerable number of tips in the past few weeks, neither the sheriff's department nor the FBI has succeeded in identifying a suspect. The investigation is still ongoing as DNA evidence is being analyzed.