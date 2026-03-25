'Nancy Guthrie died': Ex-Pima County sheriff shares chilling Mexico theory about Savannah Guthrie's mother

A former Pima County Sheriff's Department official believes that Nancy Guthrie ‘somehow died’. Rick Kastigar, who used to be current sheriff Chris Nanos' boss, spoke to Brian Entin of NewsNation, as the search for the 84-year-old continues. A memorial for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona as authorities continue to search for the missing 84-year-old. (Getty Images via AFP)

Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities said she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over a month but she's yet to be found. Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department, nor the FBI, who are assisting, have named any suspects in the case.

Amid this, Kastigar shared a chilling theory about what might have happened with Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie theory: Ex-Pima County cop speaks out Kastigar noted that it would be in the kidnappers' interests to keep Guthrie alive so they could bargain with the family, likely for money. He added that it would thus be reasonable to assume that they took Guthrie to Mexico to address potential medical issues.

Notably, reports have indicated that Guthrie has a pacemaker and has serious cardiac issues and high blood pressure. Investigators had indicated that Guthrie's advanced age made it imperative that she was found soon, because she'd need her medication to remain in good health. Said medication was found left behind in her Arizona residence, from where she was taken. Authorities have probed whether Guthrie was taken to Mexico, but have not turned up anything concrete to suggest she was there.

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Further, there have been no further ransom notes beyond the original few that have been reported on, which have sparked more theories about the possible motive for the kidnapping.

However, Kastigar continued sharing his expert insight into the case and further added “What would prevent an individual who had planned this out—to the level that I think he did—from going into Mexico and harboring her someplace in Mexico where, theoretically, they could deal with her medical issues.”

He then noted that it was his belief that Guthrie ‘died somehow while that plan may have been attempted'.

“And I believe that negated their opportunity to get what they wanted from the family. A lot of us think it’s money—and that very well may be,” he added.

Kastigar further pointed to pleas from Savannah and other members of the Guthrie family, saying that they want Guthrie brought home but don't specify 'alive'.

“My theory is that she’s passed. My theory is that they have nothing—they being the perpetrators—really have nothing with which to bargain any further. and what they may have done with her, I don’t know,” he said.

Notably, authorities continue to search for Guthrie under the assumption that she's alive, as per what has been conveyed via official channels.