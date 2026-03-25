'Nancy Guthrie died': Ex-Pima County sheriff shares chilling Mexico theory about Savannah Guthrie's mother
Rick Kastigar of Pima County Sheriff's Department, who used to be Chris Nanos' boss, provided a chilling theory about Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.
A former Pima County Sheriff's Department official believes that Nancy Guthrie ‘somehow died’. Rick Kastigar, who used to be current sheriff Chris Nanos' boss, spoke to Brian Entin of NewsNation, as the search for the 84-year-old continues.
Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities said she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over a month but she's yet to be found. Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department, nor the FBI, who are assisting, have named any suspects in the case.
Amid this, Kastigar shared a chilling theory about what might have happened with Guthrie.
Nancy Guthrie theory: Ex-Pima County cop speaks out
Kastigar noted that it would be in the kidnappers' interests to keep Guthrie alive so they could bargain with the family, likely for money. He added that it would thus be reasonable to assume that they took Guthrie to Mexico to address potential medical issues.
Notably, reports have indicated that Guthrie has a pacemaker and has serious cardiac issues and high blood pressure. Investigators had indicated that Guthrie's advanced age made it imperative that she was found soon, because she'd need her medication to remain in good health. Said medication was found left behind in her Arizona residence, from where she was taken. Authorities have probed whether Guthrie was taken to Mexico, but have not turned up anything concrete to suggest she was there.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, family indicating that mom ‘is no more’; investigator make big claim
Further, there have been no further ransom notes beyond the original few that have been reported on, which have sparked more theories about the possible motive for the kidnapping.
However, Kastigar continued sharing his expert insight into the case and further added “What would prevent an individual who had planned this out—to the level that I think he did—from going into Mexico and harboring her someplace in Mexico where, theoretically, they could deal with her medical issues.”
He then noted that it was his belief that Guthrie ‘died somehow while that plan may have been attempted'.
“And I believe that negated their opportunity to get what they wanted from the family. A lot of us think it’s money—and that very well may be,” he added.
Kastigar further pointed to pleas from Savannah and other members of the Guthrie family, saying that they want Guthrie brought home but don't specify 'alive'.
“My theory is that she’s passed. My theory is that they have nothing—they being the perpetrators—really have nothing with which to bargain any further. and what they may have done with her, I don’t know,” he said.
Notably, authorities continue to search for Guthrie under the assumption that she's alive, as per what has been conveyed via official channels.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More