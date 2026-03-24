Nancy Guthrie probe: What happened on January 11? Officials probe strange activity at her home before disappearance

Investigators looking for Nancy Guthrie are examining a potential event at the 84-year-old’s residence in Arizona — just weeks before her abduction, according to the local sheriff. Sheriff Nanos revealed that investigators are examining events from January 11, which may be linked to Nancy Guthrie's abduction on February 1. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is currently under significant scrutiny due to the unsuccessful 52-day search, stated that officials had focused their attention on an evening three weeks before the confirmation of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.

“We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that’s with the FBI’s analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they’ve done,” Nanos told KOLD on Monday.

Nanos, who is overseeing the probe, declined to elaborate on the evidence that prompted investigators to focus on that specific evening.

Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her residence in Tucson during the early hours of February 1.

Disturbing security footage retrieved from her doorbell camera showed a masked person lingering at her doorstep on the night authorities suspect she was taken.

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Nancy Guthrie family urges people to ‘search their memories’ As the search for the grandmother reached its seventh week, her family continued to hold onto hope that someone would provide vital information to assist in solving the case.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the family’s statement said.

“Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance,” they added.