Nancy Guthrie probe: What happened on January 11? Officials probe strange activity at her home before disappearance
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that evidence suggests a major event occurred on January 11, three weeks before Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.
Investigators looking for Nancy Guthrie are examining a potential event at the 84-year-old’s residence in Arizona — just weeks before her abduction, according to the local sheriff.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is currently under significant scrutiny due to the unsuccessful 52-day search, stated that officials had focused their attention on an evening three weeks before the confirmation of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.
“We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that’s with the FBI’s analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they’ve done,” Nanos told KOLD on Monday.
Nanos, who is overseeing the probe, declined to elaborate on the evidence that prompted investigators to focus on that specific evening.
Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her residence in Tucson during the early hours of February 1.
Disturbing security footage retrieved from her doorbell camera showed a masked person lingering at her doorstep on the night authorities suspect she was taken.
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Nancy Guthrie family urges people to ‘search their memories’
As the search for the grandmother reached its seventh week, her family continued to hold onto hope that someone would provide vital information to assist in solving the case.
“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the family’s statement said.
“Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.
“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance,” they added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More