Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, family indicating that mom ‘is no more’; investigator make big claim

Nearly two months after her disappearance, the family of Nancy Guthrie appears to be privately preparing for the worst. The family of Nancy Guthrie may be coming to terms with the possibility that she is no longer alive. This is what Fox News journalist Brian Entin believes as he has been closely following the case since she went missing. Nancy Guthrie’s family faces growing fears as the case remains unsolved and she might not be alive. (Getty Images via AFP)

Family statement raises concern Speaking on his podcast, Entin said a recent statement from Nancy's family had struck him as deeply significant. The family wrote, "Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life."

But it was the line that followed which caught his attention.

"We cannot do that until she's brought to a final place of rest," the statement said.

Entin said those words felt like more than just an update.

"It makes it sound like they believe that Nancy Guthrie is not alive, or that there's a strong possibility that Nancy is no longer alive," he said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Multiple suspects, well planned job’; ex-detective drops bombshell kidnapping claim

"In the beginning of covering this, I wanted to believe that Nancy could still be alive. And it's still a possibility, obviously, but it seems like the family is processing the realization that the chances of her still being alive are very, very small. I hate to say that, but I think it's just fact at this point,” he added.

"It just stood out to me and sort of broke my heart," he said. "The fact that they are obviously coming to terms with the fact that Nancy is probably not still alive, which is very, very sad to think about."

Theory of a targeted abduction Entin also talked about Nancy’s age and health as factors that may reduce the chances of survival. He also shared his theory about what may have happened.

"If this was a targeted abduction which, based on everything I know, is the theory that I think matches up the closest, there was probably going to be some effort to get some ransom, and then something may have happened to Nancy," he said.

"That's why the case has gone cold. That's why whoever did this never actually had a ransom letter, never actually tried to get specific money from Nancy's family,” he added.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Multiple suspects, well planned job’; ex-detective drops bombshell kidnapping claim

What happened to Nancy? Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona in the early hours of February 1. More than a month into the investigation, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

The police reviewed footage from Nancy’s Uber ride on January 31 to her daughter Annie’s house, but found "nothing of substance." The driver was questioned and officials said it was "just a regular pick up and drop off." She returned home before 10pm after being dropped off by Tommaso Cioni, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace reported.

Surveillance footage released earlier by investigators showed a masked, armed man at Nancy’s doorstep on the night she went missing. He was also seen attempting to tamper with a security camera near the entrance.