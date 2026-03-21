Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Multiple suspects, well planned job’; ex-detective drops bombshell kidnapping claim

More than a month after Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, investigators are still searching for answers and a former detective believes the kidnapping was far from a one-man operation. Nancy Guthrie case update as new theory suggests multiple suspects (Getty Images via AFP)

Investigator believes multiple people involved Retired Pima County homicide detective Kurt Dabb has studied the case and believes the man seen in the footage did not act alone.

"I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices," Dabb told Parade. "The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle in my professional opinion based on the facts as I know them right now."

Dabb also believes the group had checked Nancy’s home before the abduction but they may not have noticed the doorbell camera.

"It's more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice. Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnaissance," he said.

Dabb is sure this was a planned kidnapping, not a robbery that went wrong.

"Burglars don't go to burglarize a house with a full backpack. This was a kidnapping," he said.

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What happened to Nancy? Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona in the early hours of February 1. No suspects have been named and there have been no arrests in the over a month-long investigation.

The police reviewed footage from Nancy’s Uber ride on January 31 to her daughter Annie’s house, but found "nothing of substance." The driver was questioned and officials said it was "just a regular pick up and drop off." She returned home before 10pm after being dropped off by Tommaso Cioni, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace reported.

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Surveillance footage previously released by investigators showed a masked armed man at Nancy's doorstep on the night she disappeared. He was also seen trying to tamper with a security camera near the entrance.