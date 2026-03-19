Nancy Guthrie update: ‘No way’ Nanos will recover despite outcome; ex-FBI agents drops bombshell

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 has now entered its seventh week with no clear answers. Guthrie, who is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped. An ex-FBI agent says mistakes in the case could have lasting impact on Sheriff Nanos. (REUTERS)

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent has said that the criticism surrounding Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos over the Nancy Guthrie case may have lasting consequences for his career.

Sheriff under fire for mishandling the investigation According to Newsweek, a retired FBI agent believes the damage to Nanos’ reputation may be long-lasting regardless of how the case ends.

“There is no way, I don't believe, for Sheriff Nanos to recover from the mistakes that were made in this case because of the public perception of those mistakes,” she said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced strong criticism over how he handled the case. Many people say mistakes were made early in the investigation. He allowed Guthrie’s home to be returned to her family before all the evidence was collected. Because of this, reporters were able to go up to the front door and take pictures of what Nanos later confirmed were blood droplets. Police then had to secure the home again to collect more evidence.

Critics also say he was slow to collect security camera footage from the house and nearby areas. Another issue raised was that he attended a University of Arizona basketball game early in the investigation which many people felt was inappropriate given the situation.

According to the Newsweek, Nanos has acknowledged his missteps and also responded to all the recall effort, Nanos said, “We’re aware of the recall, and it’s the right of the people. We’ll always honor the will of the people, and that’s what makes democracy.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Another elderly Tucson lady goes missing; ex-FBI agent gives chilling update about Savannah Guthrie's mom

What we know about Nancy’s disappearance Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than six weeks. She was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona on January 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped and have raised concerns about her health, as she needs daily medication.

On February 10, the FBI released doorbell camera footage showing a man on her porch the night she disappeared. He was wearing a ski mask, jacket, long pants, and gloves along with a handgun holster. Officials described him as about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 with an average build, carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. He has not been publicly identified yet.