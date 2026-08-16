Bel Air shooting update: Reports of police involved shooting at Franklin Street spark fears among locals; first details

Reports of a police-involved shooting emerged in Bel Air, Maryland on August 15, Saturday. WBEL-Air TV News, a local page, shared a map of the area.

What happened in Bel Air, Maryland? The Bel Air Police Department confirmed there was an ‘incident’ at Franklin Street. “We are actively working an incident on Franklin Street. The scene is stabilized and there’s no immediate threat to the community. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” they wrote on Facebook.

However, an officer-invovled shooting has not been confirmed by local authorities yet.

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At present, the situation is developing and there's no information on what led to the possible shooting, or any information on the suspects.

Bel Air shooting reports spark fears The incident sparked fears among locals. One said “I just heard on the scanner they called for trooper 1 to land at Bel Air High School for a gunshot wound on Franklin St.”

Another wrote “It happened by the Ma & Pa trail near the apartments.” Yet another said “Low flying helicopter near BAHS, looked like a medevac,” while one added “Police everywhere! Landing a helicopter at bel air high school.”

A local also shared their experience saying “We just passed several cops flying down the road a bit ago.” Yet another added “Helicopter just flew over our house in bel air road in Perry hall. Came from bel air high school and looks to be heading to shock trauma.”

One person noted they thought the sound of alleged gunfire was fireworks. Meanwhile, another added “I heard 2 shots about 10 min ago. And another shot about 1 min ago.” Yet another said “Heard bangs near giraffe playground but assumed fireworks. Praying for the child.”

A person also shared a video showing massive police presence there.