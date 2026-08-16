Sonic boom in Orlando, Florida tonight: Many hear loud sound as SpaceX Falcon 9's first stage lands; watch videos

A loud sonic boom was heard in Orlando, shortly after SpaceX confirmed that a Falcon 9 rocket's first stage had landed at Landing Zone 40 in Florida. SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first stage landed. (X/@SpaceX)

SpaceX posted that the Falcon 9's first stage had landed at Landing Zone 40.

Soon after, Orlando resident also took to the platform, asking: “Whoa, did we just hear a sonic boom from reentry?”

The timing has fueled speculation that the loud sound heard in Orlando was caused by the returning Falcon 9 booster. Several other social media users from Central Florida also reported hearing a loud boom following the launch and booster return.

SpaceX Falcon 9’s first stage landing: watch video Videos from SpaceX and further reports from Orlando and surrounding areas could offer more evidence of what residents heard as the Falcon 9 booster returned to Landing Zone 40.

The Falcon 9 first stage successfully returned to Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after launching the Globalstar satellite replenishment mission.

The booster, identified as B1090, was making its 14th flight and was targeted to land back at LZ-40 less than eight minutes after liftoff, according to Spaceflight Now. The mission carried eight Globalstar satellites into low Earth orbit, with their deployment sequence scheduled to begin more than 56 minutes after launch.

Spaceflight Now reported that a successful landing would mark the 649th Falcon booster landing for SpaceX.

SpaceX has also confirmed the booster landing at LZ-40. “Falcon 9’s first stage lands on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship,” according to a post on X.