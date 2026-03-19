Nancy Guthrie: Another elderly Tucson lady goes missing; ex-FBI agent gives chilling update about Savannah Guthrie's mom

Meanwhile, the update came from PCSD about a new person who has gone missing. Sally Ann Farina, 68, was last seen in the area of Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard. The location is a few miles from Guthrie's home.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been over a month but the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are yet to name any suspects or find Guthrie's whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday put out a notice for another elderly woman who went missing in the Tucson, Arizona area, even as authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie .

The news of the disappearance sparked a buzz among many online, with obvious links being drawn to the Guthrie case. “Is this connected to Nancy Guthrie??,” one person asked on X. Another added “WOW. Another elderly lady gone missing in pima county? Something isn’t right.” Yet another person asked “Missing for 4 days already?”.

Farina was last seen on March 14 and authorities have not put out a description for what she was wearing at the time.

Notably, authorities have also not linked Farina's disappearance to the Guthrie case in any way. This is also not the first time they've put out a missing persons flyer while the search for Guthrie has been on. They had put out a notice for Michael Lowther earlier in March when he disappeared.

Ex-FBI agent gives big update on motive Meanwhile, a former FBI agent has given a big update about the possible motive behind taking Annie and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Former FBI special agent Harry Trombitas told Yahoo News that the kidnapping for ransom motive was looking ‘less and less’ likely.

“There's too much involved. There are too many ways people can get caught,” he said, adding, “[The motive] could be for revenge of some type, anger or it could be for a third purpose that we're just not even aware of.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has already cleared the Guthrie family members and said they're not suspects. This includes son-in-law Tommaso Cioni as well, who was placed under public scrutiny and unwarranted speculations when former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in the case. Now, a former SWAT official has also appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and noted that the family members have passed the polygraph test with flying colors, after which authorities cleared their names.