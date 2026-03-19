Nancy Guthrie: Another elderly Tucson lady goes missing; ex-FBI agent gives chilling update about Savannah Guthrie's mom
As authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has put out a notice for another elderly woman who's gone missing.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday put out a notice for another elderly woman who went missing in the Tucson, Arizona area, even as authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie.
Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been over a month but the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are yet to name any suspects or find Guthrie's whereabouts.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni speaks out for 'first time' amid kidnapping; ex-SWAT gives big update on Annie, Savannah
Meanwhile, the update came from PCSD about a new person who has gone missing. Sally Ann Farina, 68, was last seen in the area of Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard. The location is a few miles from Guthrie's home.
The news of the disappearance sparked a buzz among many online, with obvious links being drawn to the Guthrie case. “Is this connected to Nancy Guthrie??,” one person asked on X. Another added “WOW. Another elderly lady gone missing in pima county? Something isn’t right.” Yet another person asked “Missing for 4 days already?”.
Farina was last seen on March 14 and authorities have not put out a description for what she was wearing at the time.
Notably, authorities have also not linked Farina's disappearance to the Guthrie case in any way. This is also not the first time they've put out a missing persons flyer while the search for Guthrie has been on. They had put out a notice for Michael Lowther earlier in March when he disappeared.
Ex-FBI agent gives big update on motive
Meanwhile, a former FBI agent has given a big update about the possible motive behind taking Annie and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother.
Former FBI special agent Harry Trombitas told Yahoo News that the kidnapping for ransom motive was looking ‘less and less’ likely.
“There's too much involved. There are too many ways people can get caught,” he said, adding, “[The motive] could be for revenge of some type, anger or it could be for a third purpose that we're just not even aware of.”
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has already cleared the Guthrie family members and said they're not suspects. This includes son-in-law Tommaso Cioni as well, who was placed under public scrutiny and unwarranted speculations when former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in the case. Now, a former SWAT official has also appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and noted that the family members have passed the polygraph test with flying colors, after which authorities cleared their names.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More