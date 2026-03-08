Nancy Guthrie update: Another Tucson elder goes missing; Pima County sends urgent notice

Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) has issued a new missing-person alert for 75-year-old Michael Lowther. Meanwhile, investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who vanished more than a month ago. Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a missing-person alert for 75-year-old Michael Lowther while Nancy Guthrie's case remains unresolved, raising concerns. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) (AP)

Local officials have not indicated whether the two cases are connected, but the timing has drawn attention because the search for Nancy Guthrie remains unresolved after she disappeared from her home early on February 1.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Police share update after woman found dead alongside canal

Michael Lowther's disappearance raises concern Michael Lowther's disappearance has sparked new worries about vulnerable adults going missing in the Tucson area, while Nancy's investigation is ongoing with no suspect identified.

According to the sheriff’s office alert shared on social media, the elderly man was last seen traveling on an electric scooter near the La Cañada Drive and Magee Road area in Tucson. Lowther stands tall at 6'4" and weighs 200 lbs.

According to the information provided by PCSD, Lowther was last seen at 7:30 a.m. traveling to La Canada while sporting jeans, sneakers, and a grey hoodie. The hoodie had Arizona written on it with white lettering.

PCSD has urged the public to contact 9-1-1 with any information about Lowther after he was reported missing.