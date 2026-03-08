Nancy Guthrie update: Another Tucson elder goes missing; Pima County sends urgent notice
Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a missing-person alert for 75-year-old Michael Lowther while Nancy Guthrie's case remains unresolved raising concerns.
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) has issued a new missing-person alert for 75-year-old Michael Lowther. Meanwhile, investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who vanished more than a month ago.
Local officials have not indicated whether the two cases are connected, but the timing has drawn attention because the search for Nancy Guthrie remains unresolved after she disappeared from her home early on February 1.
Michael Lowther's disappearance raises concern
Michael Lowther's disappearance has sparked new worries about vulnerable adults going missing in the Tucson area, while Nancy's investigation is ongoing with no suspect identified.
According to the sheriff’s office alert shared on social media, the elderly man was last seen traveling on an electric scooter near the La Cañada Drive and Magee Road area in Tucson. Lowther stands tall at 6'4" and weighs 200 lbs.
According to the information provided by PCSD, Lowther was last seen at 7:30 a.m. traveling to La Canada while sporting jeans, sneakers, and a grey hoodie. The hoodie had Arizona written on it with white lettering.
PCSD has urged the public to contact 9-1-1 with any information about Lowther after he was reported missing.
Nancy Guthrie's case has crossed beyond Arizona
In the meantime, the Guthrie case has spread beyond Arizona. After receiving an anonymous tip claiming she might have been transported across the border, volunteer organizations and Mexican activists reportedly started searching along the US-Mexico border.
However, no proof has been found to support that theory and the tip received by the Mexican group is not substantiated by the FBI or PCSD.
Authorities continue to analyze surveillance footage, digital data and forensic evidence gathered from the scene. More than five weeks after Nancy Guthrie vanished, investigators say they are still pursuing multiple leads but acknowledge that the case remains unsolved.
Federal officials are reportedly currently investigating whether there is a connection between Nancy Guthrie's disappearance and the internet outage that her neighbors in Tucson, Arizona, noticed just before she disappeared.
