Nancy Guthrie case: Police share update after woman found dead alongside canal in Phoenix, Arizona

Authorities have shared an update after a woman was found dead alongside a canal in Phoenix, Arizona, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. According to police, they have not received any word that the case is related to the disappearance of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother. TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Police in Phoenix said on Saturday, March 7, that they were investigating the death of a woman found on a canal in the city, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. That morning, they were reportedly called to the area of 27th Place and Grand Canal Trail around 7:40 am local time.

“Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive,” a police statement says. “When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

No further details have been provided. The identity of the woman remains unknown.

Fox News reported Michael Ruiz wrote in an update on X, “PCSD says it has not been advised of any law enforcement activity at the canal in Phoenix this morning being connected to the Nancy Guthrie case.”

DNA update Authorities recently revealed that DNA on one of the gloves discovered near Nancy’s home has a match to an employee who works at a restaurant across the street. However, the restaurant worker has no connection to the investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with KVOA that officials always suspected that this might be the case, with scores of random gloves being found near Nancy’s Tucson home.

“There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding [the gloves], that is so far from the truth,” Nanos said.

“We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case,” he added.

However, Nanos also explained that other gloves found near the home could have a different DNA match.

“It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it,” he said.

Nanos recently said that authorities are “definitely closer” to tracking down the suspect or suspects in Nancy’s case.