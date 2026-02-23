Bloodied gloves, blood-stained rock: Arizona couple's chilling discovery amid Nancy Guthrie search

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, an Arizona couple reported that they found a pair of blood-stained gloves and a rock with a dried blood droplet in the desert a mile from the 84-year-old’s home, days after she was reported missing. The couple found the black gloves on the ground 10 feet apart off Campbell Avenue in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson on February 11, KVOA reported. TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Volunteers search for any possible signs of Nancy Guthrie near her residence on February 22, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert. It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped,” they told the outlet.

Concerned that the gloves may be related to the search for Nancy, the couple reported the sighting to authorities.

“It didn’t just look like a regular glove. It looked like this was a glove used for something that could’ve possibly been what they were looking for,” the wife told the outlet.

While the couple did not touch the gloves, they snapped some photos of the scene.

A rock, on which the second glove was lying, reportedly seemed to have at least one blood splatter.

“And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn’t move it or touch it. We immediately were like, we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department,” the husband said.

Investigators came to the site, where they questioned the couple before they were allowed to leave.

Authorities have not revealed if they collected these gloves for DNA evidence. “We cannot confirm at this time. Detectives and agents have collected multiple gloves from the area, and analysis is part of the investigation,” the department told the outlet.

Update on DNA analysis Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that there are some problems with the DNA evidence collected from Nancy’s house, and it could take up to a year for a private Florida lab to resolve. Last week, Nanos told NBC News that DNA recovered by local cops from Nancy’s home does not match her, family members, or people who worked in the home. However, it is mixed with the 84-year-old's DNA, and the samples are not complete.

“Our lab tells us that there’s challenges with it, and we understand those challenges,” Nanos said. “But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing.”

It is unclear why Nanos is using a private lab in Florida for the samples, instead of FBI labs or Arizona’s state Scientific Analysis Bureau. Meanwhile, the FBI is analyzing data, video, and interviews during its search for Nancy.