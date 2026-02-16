Pima County Sheriff to step down? All we know as Chris Nanos faces criticism amid Nancy Guthrie missing case

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould has urged Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to resign and let the FBI to oversee the investigation. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faces criticism as Nancy Guthrie missing case probe drags on. (REUTERS)

During an appearance on Fox News Live, Gould stated that the sheriff has compromised the case. “I think he has made some mistakes in this case that have impeded the investigation,” Gould said. This comes amid reports that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department may be in conflict regarding the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Citing a law enforcement source, FOX News reported last week that the FBI leadership sought DNA samples from Nancy's residence and additional physical evidence to be forwarded to their crime laboratory located in Quantico, Virginia. However, Nanos allegedly rejected this request, opting instead to send the items to a private laboratory in Florida for analysis. The Sheriff later rejected the report, stressing that it was "not even close to the truth."

‘Sheriff is becoming more of the story,’ says Andrew Gould “It is my opinion that he should step out of the way and let the FBI do its job. I think his deputies are doing a very fine job on the ground, but my concern is that the sheriff is becoming more of the story than trying to bring these people to justice and bring Nancy Guthrie home safe and sound.”

Gould's interview followed the accusations against Nanos for allegedly concealing critical information from the FBI.

Stressing that “a lot of things” are taking place, the former Arizona Supreme Court Justice said, “We have to make sure that we can prosecute the people that have committed this crime.”

As of now, there is no confirmation if Nanos will step down from his position.

Nancy Guthrie search enters third week The search for Guthrie started on February 1 and is still ongoing, with investigators following up on leads after a recent court-ordered search did not lead to any arrests.

Two sources familiar with the investigation informed NBC News that authorities are moving away from considering the man whose residence was searched on Friday night as a suspect. Additionally, investigators are also distancing themselves from a man named Carlos, who was apprehended in a vehicle earlier this week, as a suspect, according to the NBC sources.

They further said that investigators are excluding any relatives of Guthrie from suspicion, emphasizing that no one has been definitively ruled out, and investigators are still concentrating on other leads.