Nancy Guthrie news: Black gloves lead to major breakthrough as FBI confirms DNA match with suspect

The FBI seems to have found a match for the suspect's DNA in one of the gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie's house as the search for the 84-year-old entered 15th day. The glove, found around two miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence, is one of the 16 gloves the investigators have recovered. Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie. (via REUTERS)

Investigators are trying to track down the suspect based on the profile of the gloves the suspect was seen wearing in the footage from Nancy Guthrie's door security camera on the night of her kidnapping. The video was released earlier this week by the FBI.

The FBI told Fox 10 Phoenix that the DNA profile of one of the 16 gloves recovered on "appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video." As of now, however, the FBI has not officially confirmed the update and is waiting on test results.

"The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on 2/14 and are awaiting quality control and official confirmation today before putting unknown male profile into CoDIS, the national database unique to the bureau, " a statement to Fox 10 read. "This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA." CODIS stands for the Combined DNA Index System.

Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31, is the mother of NBC's TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie. The celebrity tie has resulted in increased media attention on the case, making it one of the high-profile crime stories in recent times.

Also read: Is Nancy Guthrie richer than daughter Savannah Guthrie? A comparison of their net worth as search continues

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Latest Day 15 Update The update about the gloves comes after a seemingly resigned Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, said that it could take "years to months" to find Nancy Guthrie. However, after the release of Nest video footage earlier, the DNA test results, which will come in 24 hours, could become the next big breakthrough in the case.

As of now, no arrests have been made. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have not taken anyone into custody. A tip line is open, and the FBI is actively seeking information from the public on Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.