Is Nancy Guthrie richer than daughter Savannah Guthrie? A comparison of their net worth as search continues

Nancy Guthrie, the the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over two weeks, and investigators continue to seek answers regarding her missing case. She was last seen on January 31 and authorities launched a search operation to locate her on February 1. She is believed to have been abducted from her residence. Nancy Guthrie, the other of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over two weeks. Investigators suspect abduction, and her family is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Interest in her wealth has risen, but no suspects have been named yet. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Her family notified the authorities of her disappearance when she failed to arrive at a friend's residence for her regular online church service. Since that time, federal, state, and local investigators have been collaborating to locate her and identify the person responsible for her abduction.

What is Nancy Guthrie's net worth? Amid her mystic disappearance, online users showed interest in knowing about her family dynamics and how much wealth she owns. However, no suspect has been named in the case as of now and authorities have stated that the members of Guthrie family are coordinating well with the ongoing probe.

According to public records, Nancy possesses a residence in the Catalina Foothills region of Tucson, with market valuations approximating $1.1 million.

Some US outlets provide unverified estimates nearing $1.56 million. However, these figures originate from automated online sources and lack confirmation from verified financial records. Guthrie has spent several years in the public affairs office at the University of Arizona, yet no official statement regarding her net worth has been made public.

What is Savannah Guthrie's net worth? Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who anchors the Today show, has a well-documented net worth estimated at around $40 million, as per the Celebrity Net Worth.

Savannah is wed to Michael Feldman, a former Democratic political aide who currently works as a business consultant and is a founding partner of the communications and advocacy firm FGS Global. Feldman's net worth is estimated to be $5.75 million. The couple collectively owns several properties, which include two Tribeca apartments valued at $3 million and $7 million, in addition to a $2.7 million estate located in upstate New York, Newsweek reported.