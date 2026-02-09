Are Camron, Annie and Savannah Guthrie rich? All on their combined net worth amid ransom deadline

With the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's missing elderly mother, entering second week, a key deadline comes to a close on Monday. The second ransom that was received in the case expires at 5 p.m. Monday, implying a significant juncture in the search. Savannah Guthrie, accompanied by her siblings Annie and Camron, speaks in a video message. ( via REUTERS)

The Guthrie family received two alleged ransom notes, the first one of which expired on Thursday, February 5. Savannah Guthrie and sister Annie, and brother Camron posted a video agreeing to pay the $6 million ransom. But, so far, no details on the payment have been released and the authenticity of the ransom notes are still unclear.

But, as the deadline approaches, the huge ransom amount of $6 million has come into focus. As have the financial conditions of Annie, Savannah and Camron Guthrie, and whether they can to pay the ransom amount.

In this article, we will take a look at the three siblings' individual net worth and whether they can pay the amount by pulling all their resources together.

Guthrie Family Net Worth: How Rich Are Savannah, Annie and Camron? All three of the Guthrie siblings, Savannah, Camron and Annie, are professionally accomplished. While Savannah's career as a TV show host is well known, making her a public persona, details of her siblings are less so. Camron Guthrie, who is Nancy and Charles Guthrie's only son, is a former F-16 pilot who retired in 2018 as a Colonel in the US Air Force.

Annie Guthrie, meanwhile, is a publicity and marketing director for Kore Press and also teaches oracular writing at the University of Arizona.

Camron Guthrie's estimated net worth is around $2 million to $5 million. It comes from his earnings, investments, and the interest he earns from them. Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, has a net worth of around $40 million, which makes her the richest of the three siblings.

Most of Savannah's earnings come from her career in television. As the co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, she reportedly earns about $8 million per year. Additionally, she earns a significant amount from book deals, public speaking, and media projects.

Annie Guthrie's net worth, meanwhile, is not publicly disclosed. But reports say that she has around $100,000 from salary and other investments.

It means that the combines net worth of the Guthrie siblings comes to around $46.5 million, with Savannah being the richest of them. They would, thus, be easily able to pay off the ransom, if it comes to that.

Notably, experts are suggesting that the ransom note, if paid in Bitcoin as demanded, could help track down the people behind it.