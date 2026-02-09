Camron Guthrie net worth: Savannah Guthrie's brother's earnings in focus amid $6 mn ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case

Camron Guthrie's net worth has come into focus amid mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. The 84-year-old woman was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, last weekend, and authorities believe she was taken against her will. The family has now received an alleged ransom note seeking $6 million for Guthrie's safe return. Camron Guthrie retired from the Air Force after 26 years with the Vermont Air National Guard. (X/@SavannahGuthrie)

Yesterday, Guthrie's daughter and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, put out a video message communicating that the family was ready to ‘pay’ for their mother's return. She was flanked by siblings Camron and Annie. Given the amount mentioned in the ransom note, there is interest in knowing the individual net worth of the Guthrie family members. Notably Savannah herself has a whopping net worth of $40 million.

Camron Guthrie net worth Given Camron is a private individual, his net worth is not a matter of public record. However, an estimate can be made based on his job. Camron is a retired F-16 pilot who served 26 years with the Vermont Air National Guard.

He retired with the rank of Colonel. In the US military, a Colonel is a O-6 level officer. As per information from the Department of Defense (DoD) pay and retirement data, Camron's estimated active duty salary would likely be over $230,000 per year. This would include a basic pay of over $160,000. The salary also reportedly includes components like housing allowance, subsistence pay, and flight pay.

Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Net worth and earnings in focus amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping; check details

Since Camron is retired, he would be eligible for pension as well, which if calculated with the DOD High-36 retirement formula, would come to a little over $105,000 a year. The formula includes Average of Highest 36 Months Basic Pay x Multiplier x 12 months. Notably, most military retirees also got a 2.8% COLA increase, to protect their pension against inflation, from December 1, 2025, under the Donald Trump government.

Together, this would put Camron Guthrie's net worth to be anywhere between $2 million to $5 million. However, these are all estimates based on the pay slabs, and not an exact measure of Camron Guthrie's net worth.