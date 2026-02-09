Nancy Guthrie attended church 'online': Kidnapping case gets major twist; 'changes everything'

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after the 84-year-old was reported missing on Sunday. As per the latest update, investigators were seen searching the septic tank behind her house, as well as manholes there. However, a recent report by the Daily Mail has added a fresh twist to the case, and cast doubt on the very first tip-off about Guthrie being missing. Savannah Guthrie and siblings Annie, Camron, agreed to 'pay' for mother Nancy's return. (X/@JamesHartline)

It was initially reported that a fellow congregant in Tucson, Arizona had alerted authorities Guthrie was missing after she missed the Sunday morning service. Authorities believe she was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Further, authorities have stated that son-in-law Tommaso Cioni was allegedly the last person to see Guthrie before she was taken, as he'd dropped her off home after a Saturday dinner with his wife, Guthrie's daughter, Annie. The two reportedly live close by. Investigators have already warned that time is of the essence in the case, as Guthrie is believed to have cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and is known to use a pacemaker, as per People.

Guthrie's other daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah, put out another plea via a video message yesterday, alongside siblings Annie and Camron. The Guthrie family essentially agreed to ‘pay’ the ransom for the return of their mother. This comes after alleged ransom notes were sent after the octogenarian's kidnapping.

However, now, the Daily Mail report has cast doubt on the first tip that set off the entire case in motion.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping tip A source reportedly told the publication that Guthrie has not been seen at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church for years. Since the Covid pandemic, which broke out in 2020, she has been worshipping ‘online’.

St Andrews does not have a large-scale Zoom call for online viewing, but the 9 am and 10:45 am church services on Sunday are live-streamed. It is impossible for other participants to know who else is watching, as per the publication.

The Pima County Sheriff's office said that a congregant had called Nancy Guthrie's family at 11 am after she failed to arrive in church. The Guthrie family reportedly rushed to her home after this where her phone, wallet, and daily medications were all found on the property.

This new information has changed things in the case as per private investigator Steve Fischer. He wrote on X, “…this changes everything. They would not know she wasn’t logged in.”

Fischer, who was also hired during the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case, added that he had questions about ‘why whomever was supposed to take her to church didn’t notice the crime scene and notify the family’.