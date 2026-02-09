Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case takes a turn; septic tank, manhole checked amid new Annie Guthrie reports

“Why wasn't this checked on Day 1 or 2?! This is right in Nancy Guthrie backyard,” another person tweeted.

“Are you telling me they haven’t checked the septic tank before ????? Are you kidding me?????” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Tucson local, meanwhile, commented on the video, saying it is ‘too late’.

Nancy was seen a week ago when her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and other daughter, Annie, dropped her off after dinner. The next day, officials said, she did not attend Sunday church, raising an alarm.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over a week. Days after multiple news outlets reported about receiving ransom notes, reportedly demanding $6 million, the Guthrie family issued a statement, agreeing to pay for the 84-year-old's safe return. Now, the case has taken a new turn. Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie’s house. Footage also showed them opening a manhole cover in the backyard.

Savannah Guthrie's message for her mother's kidnappers

While no suspects have been identified in the case, Savannah and her family posted a video on social media. Flanked by her siblings, the TV host said “we received your message” and that: “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Authorities have said they believe Guthrie was forcibly taken from her residence sometime last weekend. According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, DNA testing confirmed that the blood found on her front porch belonged to her.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie missing case: FBI and Sheriff examine fresh leads after finding ‘new message’

Annie Guthrie being investigated?

Meanwhile, officers were inside Annie Guthrie's residence for several hours on Saturday night, searching multiple rooms. One officer was also seen carrying a silver briefcase into the home.

In the days since, several media outlets have received what appear to be ransom letters. At least one note reportedly demanded money and named two deadlines—Thursday evening and Monday evening.

While investigators have not verified the authenticity of these communications, they emphasized that “all tips were being investigated seriously.”

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump personally spoke with Savannah Guthrie last week. On Friday, the president also told reporters there are clues in the investigation “that I think are very strong.”

Officials have repeatedly expressed worry about Guthrie’s well-being. According to sheriff’s dispatcher audio posted on broadcastify.com, she requires daily medication, has a pacemaker, and has been dealing with high blood pressure and other heart-related issues.