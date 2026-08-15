Yemen's Mocha port hit by Houthi attacks, operations halt amid rising regional tensions

Yemen's Mocha port has suspended commercial and maritime operations after being hit by more than 25 missiles in Houthi attacks over recent days, the port's director said on Saturday. The attacks killed seven people and caused an estimated $16 million in losses. (Obtained via REUTERS)

The attacks killed seven people and caused an estimated $16 million in losses, the director told a news conference.

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• Mocha is a Red Sea port near the Bab el-Mandab strait, a strategic chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and a key route for international shipping.