Nancy Guthrie missing case: FBI and Sheriff examine fresh leads after finding ‘new message’

Arizona authorities have announced that they are looking into a second communication from the people claiming responsibility for the abduction of Nancy Guthrie. Arizona officials are examining a second message related to Nancy Guthrie's abduction. (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

KOLD has reported that it received a fresh message on Friday concerning the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother and has passed it on to law enforcement.

“The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity,” Pima County officials stated.

Also Read: Who is Michael Feldman? Savannah Guthrie’s husband finally breaks silence on missing mother-in-law Nancy

Nancy Guthrie missing case: Here's what DNA tests results said Friday marks the sixth day in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her residence on Saturday night. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects or persons of interest regarding the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

The most recent message was received a day after Savannah Guthrie, the host of the “Today” show, urged the family’s appeal for their mother’s kidnapper to reach out to them.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” stated Camron Guthrie in a video shared on social media.

Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the Tucson area over the weekend. According to the sheriff, DNA tests confirmed that blood found on Guthrie’s front porch matched her own.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference Thursday. He acknowledged, however, that authorities have no evidence she is fine.

Also Read: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's marriage and children: Inside their relationship amid ‘prime suspect’ claim

A look at previous ransom note A previous ransom note was dispatched to a minimum of three media organizations, including KOLD, on Monday. Heith Janke, the FBI chief in Phoenix, stated that the details encompassed a monetary demand with a deadline set for Thursday evening, along with a secondary deadline for Monday should the initial one not be fulfilled.

Authorities reported that an arrest was made after one ransom note was discovered to be fraudulent. The man from California was identified as Derrick Callella.

Sheriff Nanos mentioned that Guthrie had been at a relative's residence for dinner on Saturday before being transported back to her home later that evening, where she has not been seen since.