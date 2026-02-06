Nancy Guthrie case update: After Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie takes big decision on her future

NBC Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin will no longer travel to Milan for coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics as the search for Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, intensifies. NBC's Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin pull out of NBC’s 2026 Winter Olympics coverage amid the ongoing search for Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case update: Why Savannah Guthrie's mom was abducted. New details

New hosts named for the Winter Olympics NBC confirmed on February 4 that Guthrie, who was originally set to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics alongside Terry Gannon, will not attend the Games as the family focuses on finding her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.

Mary Carillo will replace Savannah as co-host of the Opening Ceremony alongside Gannon on February 6. Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support.”

Following Guthrie's announcement, NBC also revealed that her Today co-host Craig Melvin will remain stateside rather than accompany the broadcast team to Italy.

Melvin was scheduled to host Olympic Late Night from February 7-9. He will instead cover the games and Today show duties from the United States. Ahmed Fareed is already on site for daytime hosting duties and now will take over Melvin's scheduled Olympic Late Night hosting role as well.

Read more: No public sign of a response to Savannah Guthrie's message to her mother's kidnapper

Search for Nancy Guthrie adds to the change Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have continued to pursue leads in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Authorities have not stated any suspects or persons of interest, but have described Nancy's home as an active crime scene.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a new interview with NBC that the team is hopeful Nancy is alive. “She's present. She's alive, and we want to save her,” Nanos said.

According to authorities, she was last seen at her home on East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time.