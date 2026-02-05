Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Why Savannah Guthrie's mom was abducted. New ransom details out

Nancy Guthrie case update: NBC ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was kidnapped last week. The case took a turn after an Ashleigh Banfield report claimed that Nancy's son-in-law, Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, was identified as a suspect. However, authorities confirmed that no suspect or person of interest has been identified. On Wednesday, officers were seen crawling all over Annie and Tommaso's house in Tucson. Savannah Guthrie, accompanied by her siblings Annie and Camron, speaks in a video message after mom Nancy's kidnapping ( via REUTERS)

Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, recorded a video saying that her family is ready to negotiate with the kidnapper/s.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah said. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Why was Nancy Guthrie kidnapped? New ransom details Local news outlet KOLD anchor Mary Coleman said that the Nancy Guthrie ransom note was sent to her newsroom. She revealed details, shedding light on possible reasons behind the kidnapping.

She said there was a specific amount on the note and even a deadline was mentioned.

"A lot of it is information that only someone who was holding her for ransom would know," Coleman told CNN. “Some very sensitive information and things that people who weren’t there when she was taken captive wouldn't know. It also included a dollar amount, a deadline, and, again, other specifics that only Guthrie’s abductor might know, so that definitely raised some red flags.”

“We immediately sent that information over to the sheriff’s department, and they’re, of course, looking into the legitimacy of it,” she added, further stating that one of the detectives ‘did get back to us and asked us for some more information so that they can start searching for an IP address and things of that nature to try and figure out who or what people are responsible here’.

Where is Nancy Guthrie? Nancy was last seen around 9:45 PM local time Saturday, when she was dropped off at home by family after having dinner with them, the sheriff’s department said. She was reported missing midday Sunday after she didn’t appear at a church.

The family posted the message after police conducted a search in and around Nancy Guthrie’s home for several hours on Wednesday.

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators had been at the home earlier in the week for a couple of days and then turned it back over to the family with the understanding they could go back if they needed to.

“This is a follow up investigation,” he said in reference to officials returning Wednesday.