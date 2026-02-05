Nancy Guthrie's house a crime scene? Latest news on Savannah Guthrie's mother as cops put up tape
Investigators increased police presence at the Arizona home of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s kidnapped mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Law enforcement again surrounded the Catalina Foothills home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie with crime scene tape, K-9 units and search teams as investigations continued.
The mother of the TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, vanished early last week in what police now say is likely a criminal abduction.
Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, after she returned from dinner with her other daughter, Annie.
Investigations till now indicate forceful entry, and that on Sunday morning at roughly two in the morning, Guthrie was taken from her bed. According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, no suspect or person of interest has been identified as of yet.
Police return to Guthrie's property with yellow tape up
According to an X post from Brian Entin, Senior National Correspondent on News Nation, police returned to the scene on February 4. They replaced crime scene tape and resumed a concentrated law enforcement presence at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson.
A video shared by Entin showed crime scene yellow tape being put up once again at Nancy Guthrie's house. K 13 reported that police vehicles, forensic teams and canine units were on site as officials combed the property for additional clues.
This comes a day after Nanos stated that the property had been processed and returned to the family. Authorities previously declared the residence a crime scene after they found DNA evidence that confirmed it belonged to Nancy Guthrie.
Investigators have also noted that her cellphone, wallet and vehicle were left at the property, leading to the conclusion that Nancy did not leave her home voluntarily.
The police are taking ransom notes “seriously”
The department is looking into the case's ransom notes and sifting through them cautiously, as per Sheriff Nanos. The authorities have not reported that any of the ransom notes are legitimate yet.
Sheriff Nanos stated that investigators are pursuing a variety of leads during a press conference on Tuesday morning, but he was unable to provide specifics.
The FBI is also providing technical and analytical help, including assistance with any cell phone or video data. The FBI urged anyone with information to call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Nanos stated that the next media briefing will take place on Thursday, barring any significant developments.