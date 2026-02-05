Nancy Guthrie's house a crime scene? Latest news on Savannah Guthrie's mother as cops put up tape

Law enforcement again surrounded the Catalina Foothills home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie with crime scene tape, K-9 units and search teams as investigations continued. A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie in Catalina, Arizona.(Photo by Jan Sonnenmair / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The mother of the TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, vanished early last week in what police now say is likely a criminal abduction.

Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, after she returned from dinner with her other daughter, Annie.

Investigations till now indicate forceful entry, and that on Sunday morning at roughly two in the morning, Guthrie was taken from her bed. According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, no suspect or person of interest has been identified as of yet.

Police return to Guthrie's property with yellow tape up According to an X post from Brian Entin, Senior National Correspondent on News Nation, police returned to the scene on February 4. They replaced crime scene tape and resumed a concentrated law enforcement presence at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson.

A video shared by Entin showed crime scene yellow tape being put up once again at Nancy Guthrie's house. K 13 reported that police vehicles, forensic teams and canine units were on site as officials combed the property for additional clues.