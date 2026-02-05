Who is Chris Nanos? Pima County sheriff leading the Nancy Guthrie missing probe

Sheriff Chris Nanos, the elected head of the Pima County Sheriff's Department, is heading the high-profile investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is now being treated as a potential abduction and is being investigated with support from the FBI. Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson last weekend.

Read more: Ashleigh Banfield family and net worth: All on her husband and kids amid shocking claim on Nancy Guthrie probe

Who is Chris Nanos? Chris Nanos began his law enforcement career in 1976 with the El Paso Police Department. In 1984, he joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) as a corrections officer and a year later was promoted to deputy.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Organisation page, Nanos has accumulated extensive experience in violent crimes, sex crimes, and narcotics interdictions. Nanos has served in multiple leadership roles, being Chief Deputy and Chief of the Investigations Bureau at PCSD before he was elected sheriff.

Sheriff Nanos has been the public face of the search for Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on January 31. As per reports from the Sheriff's department, there were signs of forced entry and concerning evidence at her residence, leading the case to be assigned as a criminal investigation. The authorities have described her disappearance as likely involving someone taking her against her will.

The 84-year-old was last seen at her Catalina Foothills residence, which is close to Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sheriff Nanos. Authorities have since stated that she might have been kidnapped.

Read more: Who is Michael Feldman? Savannah Guthrie’s husband finally breaks silence on missing mother-in-law Nancy

No suspect or person of interest identified yet Nanos confirmed through his official X account on Wednesday that no suspects or persons of interest have yet been identified to debunk reports otherwise.

He wrote, “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs Guthrie…the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation. No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”

According to Sheriff Nanos, the crime scene has been processed as of Tuesday, and evidence such as fingerprints, DNA, and photos has been forwarded to labs for additional analysis.

He has further urged the public to share tips and avoid spreading unverified information, and that reports about ransom notes are being taken seriously, but are confirmed as authentic with caution.