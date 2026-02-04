'She's here. She's alive', Major update in Nancy Guthrie's missing case

In a major update amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believes that 84-year-old mother of the Today Show host, Savannah, is still alive. Nancy Guthrie (R) with her daughter Savannah Guthrie (X)

“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here. She's here. She's alive, and we are determined to rescue her,” Nanos said in an interview with NBC that was broadcast on Wednesday morning.

He emphasized that his department is treating all tips and leads with utmost seriousness.

“The leads we’ve got coming in are critical to us. They’re valuable, and we’re sharing those with the FBI and others,” the Sheriff remarked.

Nancy was allegedly abducted from her $1 million residence in Tucson, Arizona, either late Saturday or early Sunday, Daily mail reported, citing the police officials.

Nancy Guthrie missing case: Hundred of leads, but no suspect identified During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Nanos stated that law enforcement has received “hundreds of leads” regarding the case, yet no suspect has been identified so far.

TMZ reported that a ransom note was sent to their newsroom on Tuesday, demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy's release. The suspected kidnappers instructed that the cryptocurrency be transferred to a specific address, which the outlet confirmed to be legitimate.

Trump and Savannah's appeals Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made an appeal for the safe return of Savannah Guthrie's mother as authorities keep searching for her, expressing concern that she may not survive without the essential medication she requires daily.

On Monday, Savannah issued an emotional request for fans to keep Nancy in their thoughts and prayers to assist in bringing her home.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Savannah wrote on Instagram.