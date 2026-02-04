Edit Profile
    'She's here. She's alive', Major update in Nancy Guthrie's missing case

    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes that Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, is still alive.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 10:38 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    In a major update amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believes that 84-year-old mother of the Today Show host, Savannah, is still alive.

    Nancy Guthrie (R) with her daughter Savannah Guthrie (X)
    “We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here. She's here. She's alive, and we are determined to rescue her,” Nanos said in an interview with NBC that was broadcast on Wednesday morning.

    He emphasized that his department is treating all tips and leads with utmost seriousness.

    “The leads we’ve got coming in are critical to us. They’re valuable, and we’re sharing those with the FBI and others,” the Sheriff remarked.

    Nancy was allegedly abducted from her $1 million residence in Tucson, Arizona, either late Saturday or early Sunday, Daily mail reported, citing the police officials.

    Also Read: Who is Tommaso Cioni? Journalist Ashleigh Banfield claims Annie Guthrie's daughter Annie's hubby ‘may be’ prime suspect

    Nancy Guthrie missing case: Hundred of leads, but no suspect identified

    During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Nanos stated that law enforcement has received “hundreds of leads” regarding the case, yet no suspect has been identified so far.

    TMZ reported that a ransom note was sent to their newsroom on Tuesday, demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy's release. The suspected kidnappers instructed that the cryptocurrency be transferred to a specific address, which the outlet confirmed to be legitimate.

    Also Read: Who is Michael Feldman? Savannah Guthrie’s husband finally breaks silence on missing mother-in-law Nancy

    Trump and Savannah's appeals

    Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made an appeal for the safe return of Savannah Guthrie's mother as authorities keep searching for her, expressing concern that she may not survive without the essential medication she requires daily.

    On Monday, Savannah issued an emotional request for fans to keep Nancy in their thoughts and prayers to assist in bringing her home.

    “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Savannah wrote on Instagram.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    © 2026 HindustanTimes