Was Savannah Guthrie's sister's car seized in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Cops share update on Annie, Tommaso Cioni

They made it clear that Cioni was not a person of interest in the investigation, but authorities had likely been in touch because he may have had contact with Nancy.

Now, authorities have provided an update on TODAY show host ,Savannah Guthrie's, sister and her husband. Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying “We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results.”

A report from independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that authorities seized Annie Guthrie 's car in relation to Nancy Guthrie' s kidnapping. Banfield, a former NewsNation host had also reported that Tommaso Cioni , Annie's husband, might be a suspect.

Annie was the last person to see Nancy on Saturday night when the two reportedly had dinner together. She reportedly lives close to Nancy's place. However, it is not known if Cioni was there as well. She was reported missing on Sunday after missing regular church service.

Annie and Cioni tied the knot in 2006. Daily Mail reported they have one child. Annie Guthrie had expressed her thoughts about Cioni in 2013, saying "My husband Tommaso Cioni is my greatest teacher. He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle…I was trained as a reader. My family was book-centered. In junior high I always hid in the library at lunch time to avoid the other kids. I think writing is just what young readers begin to do. There was never a decision. My Mom always made us keep diaries."

While the search for Nancy Guthrie remains on, authorities also provided an update on Annie's car.

Was Annie Guthrie's car seized? The Pima County Sheriff's Department said, “We are not confirming the car being seized, we are unsure where that reporter is getting that information,” referring to Banfield's report, as per TMZ.

Banfield had reported that cops had towed the car and that it had some ‘connection’ with Cioni.

The publication was also sent an alleged ransom note demanding money for Nancy's release. The sheriff's department is now working with the FBI to check its authenticity. Authorities believe Nancy was kidnapped in the middle of the night. Investigators feel time is of the essence in this case as Nancy is 84 and in poor health without getting her daily medication.