Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie seen for first time since Nancy's disappearance: Officials say he was the last person to…

Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie's husband was the last person to see her before her disappearance, NY POST reported. The 84-year-old mother of NBC's Today co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on January 31. The new update comes after previous reports claimed that the last person to see Nancy was Annie. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie (X@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Citing a law enforcement source associated with the case, renowned journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Cioni is being considered as a prime suspect in Nancy's disappearance.

Cioni, who is wed to Savannah’s sister Annie, returned Nancy to her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday evening after the 84-year-old had shared dinner with the couple. He ensured that she entered the house safely before departing, Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos stated in an interview with The New York Times.

Nancy was last seen between the time of her drop-off at 9:45 pm and Sunday morning, when friends at church expressed concern over her absence.

Sheriff Nanos mentioned that Guthrie’s family has been cooperative with the investigators, who have been engaged in a desperate search for her over the past four days. No suspects have been identified in connection with her disappearance.

Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie pictured for the first time since Nancy's disappearance Meanwhile, Tommaso Cioni and Annie were seen for the first time since Nancy went missing from her residence.

Annie and Cioni maintained a discreet presence during their drive on Tuesday, as captured in images acquired by Page Six.

Savannah's sibling tried to shield her face with a pink hoodie while departing from the couple's home in Tucson, Arizona.

Annie's spouse also raised his sweatshirt over his nose and wore a pair of sunglasses.