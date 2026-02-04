Who is Annie Guthrie? FBI visits Savannah Guthrie’s sister’s house as desperate search for missing mom continues

Nancy Guthrie missing: FBI agents were seen on Tuesday at the residence of Annie, sister of Savannah Guthrie, in Arizona, as the search for their missing 84-year-old mother continue. The search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, continues as FBI agents visited her daughter Annie's home in Arizona. (X@crimeunmasked)

Law enforcement officials, including FBI agents and sheriffs, were seen departing from Annie's home following a two-hour meeting on Tuesday afternoon, during which Savannah is also believed to have been present, as per Page Six. However, officials have refrained from making any comments.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah and Annie, has been unaccounted for since Sunday. Annie was the last person to have seen Nancy, having returned her to her home after dinner on Saturday night.

Authorities suspect that Nancy may have been abducted from her residence in Tucson.

‘Nancy was taken from her home against her will,’ says sheriff Speaking to media on February 3, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, “We do believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.”

When questioned if there were “any demands made by kidnappers,” the sheriff said, “We have all kinds of investigative leads we are working on.”

Journalist Ashleigh Banfield makes startling claim against Annie Guthrie's husband Meanwhile, in the episode of Drop Dead Serious, journalist Ashleigh Banfield presented a startling assertion, referencing a law enforcement source linked to the current investigation, that Savannah's brother-in-law is under consideration as a primary suspect in the case. However, no official statement has been provided in this regard. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of Banfield's claims.

Annie and her spouse Tommaso Cioni live in a $1 million residence located in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood, near Nancy. Annie is one of Nancy's three children. Savannah is the youngest among all. Nancy's son Charles Camron Guthrie is a retired pilot.

Who is Annie Guthrie? A look at her equation with mother Nancy Annie Guthrie “is a writer and jeweler from Tucson. She is the Marketing Director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, where she recently curated a national symposium, Poetry off the Page, featuring poets who work in hybrid, multi-media forms and in other art forms such as film, theater, book arts and dance,” as per Women’s Quarterly Conversation.

Describing her equation with Nancy, Annie once referred to Nancy as “our bright north star,” reported the Daily Mail.

Annie has spoken about the family's strong bond on the Today Show. She commended Nancy for her support following the tragic passing of their father due to a heart attack.

“My sister and I are like the sun and the moon. Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes,” she added.