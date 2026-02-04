Savannah Guthrie-Jeffrey Epstein link: Husband Michael Feldman's Glover Park mentioned in files; ‘running network’

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped on Saturday, authorities believe. A search is on for her and a recent update has given some hint as to the motive, even as TMZ reported they got a ransom note in the case. Savannah Guthrie had interviewed Jeffrey Epstein's accusers for NBC News. (X/@AndyVermaut, X/@myzccc)

The incident comes amid the Justice Department releasing files related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. When news of Nancy's disappearance broke, it also put the spotlight on Savannah and her personal life. As an old interview of her with Trump resurfaced, one person asked if she was the woman who had pushed for the release of the Epstein files.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie Trump interview on 'satanic pedophile ring' goes viral after mother reported missing; 'he knew' While this was not the case, Guthrie had interviewed Epstein accusers for NBC News. Now, a document from the latest tranche has drawn another interesting connection between Guthrie and Epstein.

Savannah Guthrie-Jeffrey Epstein link explained While Guthrie or her actions might not be directly linked to Epstein, there is a connection by way of her husband's work.

Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman who helped find the The Glover Park Group in 2001. The public affairs firm is based out of DC and during his time, Feldman helped the likes of Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

Glover Park Group is mentioned in the documents linked to Epstein. One file mentions a communication involving Larry Summers, where it is suggested that Epstein speak to someone at the Glover Park Group. “He has helped Clinton and General Petraeus,” the document continues.

Notably, this is a passing mention and it is not known if there was any further communication between Epstein and Feldman's firm.

A person on X was quick to pick up on this. “Samantha Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman founder of Glover Park Group and partner at FGS Global is directly tied to huge global political influence firms named in EPSTEIN FILES Bill Clinton, Al Gore and personal relationships with EPSTEIN. Epstein was running his network at full throttle,” they wrote on X.