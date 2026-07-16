Shooting at Cypress Kroger injures multiple people; possible suspect detained

A shooting at a Kroger store in Cypress, Texas, left multiple people injured on Wednesday, authorities said. A possible suspect has been detained. Shooting at a Kroger store in Cypress, Texas. (Unsplash)

What we know so far According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shooting took place at the Kroger located near Cypresswood Drive and Fairfield Village Square Drive. Authorities said shots were fired inside the store, leaving multiple people injured.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims or the severity of their injuries. The investigation remains in its early stages.

Possible suspect detained Authorities said a possible suspect has been detained. Early reports described the suspected gunman as a Black man wearing a yellow shirt and black pants who was seen firing a weapon inside the store. Officials have not yet released the suspect's identity or announced any charges.

Authorities issue statement In a Facebook post, Harris County Constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to reports of shots fired inside the Kroger store.

"Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office are responding to the 20300 block of Cypresswood Drive and Fairfield Village Square Driver following reports of shots fired inside the Kroger store.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route to allow first responders to safely conduct their investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available."