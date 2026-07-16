Cadillac Ranch Restaurant shooting reports: What's happening in Southington, CT?
Witnesses have also reported a large police presence in the area and are urging people to avoid the location.
Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim there may have been a shooting and a possible active shooter incident at Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington, Connecticut. Witnesses have also reported a large police presence in the area and are urging people to avoid the location. Authorities have not confirmed the reports or released any official information about the incident.
Social media posts cite heavy police response
Several local Facebook groups shared a message claiming that a Blue Plan had been activated.
The post stated: "Blue Plan Activated (Police Mutual aid) Officers requested from State Police to the scene. Additional officers from Bristol, Southington, Plainville, Farmington, and other area depts to stage in the area. 3 ambulances have responded to the scene, unconfirmed report of serious injuries."
The information in the post has not been independently verified by authorities.
Witness reports
Several people also said a biking event was taking place at the venue when the reported incident occurred, though this has not been confirmed by officials.
One person wrote on Facebook, "I drove past it and have never seen that many police in one place in my life. Hope everyone is alright."
Another local resident reported, "Shooting reported at Southingtons Cadillac Ranch, people being transported to st mary's and cops are calling in reinforcements from other towns."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More