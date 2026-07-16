Cadillac Ranch Restaurant shooting reports: What's happening in Southington, CT?

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim there may have been a shooting and a possible active shooter incident at Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington, Connecticut. Witnesses have also reported a large police presence in the area and are urging people to avoid the location. Authorities have not confirmed the reports or released any official information about the incident. Massive police presence at Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington, Connecticut. (Unsplash)

Social media posts cite heavy police response Several local Facebook groups shared a message claiming that a Blue Plan had been activated.

The post stated: "Blue Plan Activated (Police Mutual aid) Officers requested from State Police to the scene. Additional officers from Bristol, Southington, Plainville, Farmington, and other area depts to stage in the area. 3 ambulances have responded to the scene, unconfirmed report of serious injuries."

The information in the post has not been independently verified by authorities.

Witness reports Several people also said a biking event was taking place at the venue when the reported incident occurred, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

One person wrote on Facebook, "I drove past it and have never seen that many police in one place in my life. Hope everyone is alright."

Another local resident reported, "Shooting reported at Southingtons Cadillac Ranch, people being transported to st mary's and cops are calling in reinforcements from other towns."