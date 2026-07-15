Who is Clarence A. Frazier Jr? Louisiana man charged with murder in US marshal Drew Hanson fatal shooting
Clarence A. Frazier Jr. is accused of murdering Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson during an arrest attempt for failing to attend a trial on rape charges.
A Louisiana man faces murder accusations in connection with the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal. This incident occurred when the marshal, along with other law enforcement officers, attempted to arrest the man at his home after he failed to attend his trial for charges related to rape and sexual battery.
Who is Clarence A. Frazier Jr?
Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, who is residing in Alexandria, is facing a federal charge of murdering a federal officer, specifically Deputy Marshal Drew Hanson. This offense carries a potential penalty of life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Hanson became a member of the U.S. Marshals Service in 2020, initially being assigned to the Southern District of Alabama. He later transferred to the Western District of Louisiana, where he was serving at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
On Monday, S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces Serralta issued a statement, saying: “The nation lost a hero Monday. We are all extremely saddened by this tragic loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson when he was shot and killed by a dangerous fugitive. His life mattered. Our thoughts and prayers are now with his family and friends, and our law enforcement community. Drew was selflessly devoted to making his community and this nation safer. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”
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Complaint filed against Clarence A. Frazier Jr
Authorities lodged a complaint against him following his arrest on Monday, as detailed in an affidavit from an FBI agent, and a federal magistrate subsequently unsealed the complaint on Tuesday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche stated in a press release that Frazier would be "held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
A federal public defender assigned to represent Frazier has not yet responded to requests for comment via telephone and email.
On Monday, Frazier's home was entered by marshals and sheriff's detectives to serve an arrest warrant for contempt of court, where they found him in a bedroom, according to an affidavit by FBI agent James Rimmer. Other officials informed that Frazier shot at the officers, which led to Hanson's death.
He subsequently barricaded himself in the bedroom and was taken into custody following a standoff, Rimmer stated.
Clarence A. Frazier Jr: A registered sex offender
Frazier had a trial set to commence that day in Rapides Parish District Court for a case initiated by prosecutors in 2024, as per online court records. He faced one charge of third-degree rape, which carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison, and one charge of sexual battery against an individual with infirmities, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years, according to court documents.
Frazier was listed as a registered sex offender on an online registry managed by the local sheriff's department; however, the registry did not disclose specifics regarding his prior conviction.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More