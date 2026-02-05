Was Nancy Guthrie's abduction 'targeted'? Terrifying new claims from ex-FBI profiler emerge

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, remains shrouded in mystery as authorities continue to investigate with no suspect for the possible abduction from her home. Ex-FBI profiler suggests that Nancy Guthrie, 84, was most likely targeted before her abduction by a stranger or a group of people. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

After supper with her other daughter, Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona's Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

According to the authorities, there were indications of forced entry and that Guthrie was taken from her bed at around 2 a.m. on Sunday because her pacemaker stopped synchronizing with her Apple Watch data.

“This was not just a random selection of the victim” According to the Daily Mail, Bryanna Fox, an ex-FBI profiler and special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and criminology professor, said that it is most likely a stranger who abducted Nancy Guthrie.

She said, “If it were a family member or somebody who knows the house, they wouldn't have forced entry.”

She further detailed that if the person who abducted her it wouldnt have been forceful. They would have probably pulled off an act to persuade her to accompany them and get inside the car if she knew them.

Guthrie did not leave voluntarily. Fox explained that with the evidence that she left her cell phone and prescription drugs behind. She also referenced the bloodstains discovered on the property.

She then revealed that the abduction was not a random one. The stranger selected the old woman ahead of time and observed to learn about her routines.

Fox said, “This was not just a random selection of the victim. This was probably a person or a group of people that selected her, probably cased her pattern of life, what time she goes to sleep.”

She further added that the abductors were aware that Nancy lives alone without any security.

Another retired detective with Oceanside PD, Chris McDonough, told Daily Mail that it could also be a gardener or a delivery person. “It's somebody who knew that she was around 84 and living in that house on her own. At some point, they had crossed into her environment,” McDonough said.

No motive discovered yet Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI are treating the case as a criminal matter. Nanos said that the authorities have conducted a forensic examination of the residence as a crime scene and gathered DNA and other physical evidence for laboratory analysis.

Nanos has also referred to the possibility of multiple people being involved in the abduction. The authorities have also emphasised that the evidence suggests Nancy did not leave the premises willingly and that foul play is suspected, although “no suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”