Who will replace Savannah Guthrie at Olympics 2026? 5 facts about Mary Carillo

Mary Carillo has been tapped to replace TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Guthrie is missing the assignment as her mother, Nancy, has been kidnapped. Mary Carillo is replacing Savannah Guthrie at the Milan Olympics. (X/@Dan_Hoard)

The search is on for the 84-year-old who was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Carillo's appointment was announced by NBC Sports PR.

“Mary Carillo, in her 17th Olympic assignment, will join Terry Gannon as hosts of the Opening Ceremony. Ahmed Fareed will host Olympic Late Night from Feb. 7-9,” they wrote on X.

Also Read | Tommaso Cioni update: Why cops spoke to Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law in Nancy Guthrie case; ‘may have had contact’ Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production issued a statement about Guthrie, as she remains with her family during this difficult time. “Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments. With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend,” she said, as per the press release.