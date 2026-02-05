Tommaso Cioni update: Why cops spoke to Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law in Nancy Guthrie case; ‘may have had contact’

The sheriff's department in their statement explained “We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results.”

Cioni came into focus as he is married to Annie Guthrie , Savannah Guthrie's sister. Banfield, a former NewsNation host had also claimed that authorities had seized Annie's car. As per the reporter, authorities had ‘towed’ the car which allegedly had some ‘connection’ to Cioni. The sheriff's department did not confirm this, as per TMZ.

While authorities may have contacted him, it was for a very different reason. The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement to clarify the matter.

Tommaso Cioni is not a suspect or person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. A report from independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Cioni was a suspect and authorities had spoken to him.

“While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation. No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time,” the statement continued.

Also Read | Tommaso Cioni's bio: Is Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law a school teacher in Tucson? ‘I study lizards and…' Thus, authorities are likely to have contacted Cioni if they believed he might have been among those who had had contact with Nancy Guthrie prior to her kidnapping.

It is known that Annie was the last person to see Nancy before she was taken. The two had reportedly dined together. Annie reportedly lives close to Nancy's place, from where she was taken. It remains unknown if Cioni was also at dinner.

Cioni and Annie got married in in 2006. Daily Mail reported they have one child.

Authorities believe Nancy was kidnapped in the middle of the night – that is between Saturday night and Sunday morning. She was reported missing on Sunday after missing church service. Investigators have said that time is of the essence as the 84-year-old would not keep good health without receiving her daily medications.