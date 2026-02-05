Edit Profile
    Tommaso Cioni update: Why cops spoke to Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law in Nancy Guthrie case; ‘may have had contact’

    Authorities have provided an update after a report from an independent journalist claimed that Tommaso Cioni was a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. 

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 2:02 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Tommaso Cioni is not a suspect or person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. A report from independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Cioni was a suspect and authorities had spoken to him.

    Authorities provided an update on Tommaso Cioni and reports of Annie Guthrie's car being seized in relation to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)
    Authorities provided an update on Tommaso Cioni and reports of Annie Guthrie's car being seized in relation to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

    While authorities may have contacted him, it was for a very different reason. The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement to clarify the matter.

    Cioni came into focus as he is married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's sister. Banfield, a former NewsNation host had also claimed that authorities had seized Annie's car. As per the reporter, authorities had ‘towed’ the car which allegedly had some ‘connection’ to Cioni. The sheriff's department did not confirm this, as per TMZ.

    Why authorities contacted Tommaso Cioni

    The sheriff's department in their statement explained “We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results.”

    “While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation. No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time,” the statement continued.

    Also Read | Tommaso Cioni's bio: Is Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law a school teacher in Tucson? ‘I study lizards and…'

    Thus, authorities are likely to have contacted Cioni if they believed he might have been among those who had had contact with Nancy Guthrie prior to her kidnapping.

    It is known that Annie was the last person to see Nancy before she was taken. The two had reportedly dined together. Annie reportedly lives close to Nancy's place, from where she was taken. It remains unknown if Cioni was also at dinner.

    Cioni and Annie got married in in 2006. Daily Mail reported they have one child.

    Authorities believe Nancy was kidnapped in the middle of the night – that is between Saturday night and Sunday morning. She was reported missing on Sunday after missing church service. Investigators have said that time is of the essence as the 84-year-old would not keep good health without receiving her daily medications.

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

