Tommaso Cioni's bio: Is Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law a school teacher in Tucson? ‘I study lizards and…'

Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, who is married to her eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie. Cioni was the last person to see Nancy before her disappearance between January 31 and February 1, NY POST reported, citing authorities. Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, was the last person to see her before her disappearance. Authorities are investigating, but no suspects have been identified

Officials have verified that Nancy dined with her daughter Annie and was subsequently dropped off at her residence in Arizona at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time. It remains uncertain whether Cioni accompanied them.

Authorities suspected that Nancy could have been abducted from her residence.

In her podcast, journalist Ashleigh Banfield asserted that a source within law enforcement informed her that Cioni could potentially be a "prime suspect" in this case. However, this information has not been confirmed by the authorities, and no arrests have occurred.

No suspect identified, says officials Officials continue to assert that no suspects have been identified in this case, despite “hundreds of leads”.

“We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results,” they said in a statement to TMZ. “We are not confirming the car being seized, we are unsure where that reporter is getting that information.”

A look at Tommaso Cioni's work profile Cioni has resided in Arizona since 2006. In a biography featured on the Tapirulan Cultural Association website, Cioni stated, “I write when I have the chance. I study lizards. I play the electric bass. I make homemade pasta,” stated Banfield, who referenced the biography during her podcast episode.

According to a LinkedIn profile that seems to be associated with Cioni, he has been employed in Tucson as a teacher for over ten years.

Banfield mentioned that Cioni instructs sixth-grade science and biology at Basis Oro Valley School in Tucson. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the journalist's claim.

In a 2015 profile featuring Basis Oro Valley that was shared on Facebook, Cioni provided some insights about himself. When inquired about his greatest joy in teaching, he stated, “I love the fact that I am able to share my passion for learning with my students. Since I teach 6th grade and AP Biology, I love witnessing their transformation from pre-teens to young adults, and observing them realize their potential,” Parade reported.

He further mentioned that his parents served as his role models. “My dad taught me the love for nature. I still go and forage for mushrooms with him when I go back to Italy. My mom taught me the love for cooking and to cherish food. These two passions still define who I am today,” Cioni said.

When asked what he would pursue if he were not in teaching, Cioni first said that he would be a “rock star,” but then offered a more thoughtful answer. “I guess I’d be an herpetologist,” he noted.

Annie and Cioni are parents to a son, as per Parade.