Nancy Guthrie net worth: How rich is Savannah Guthrie's mother? Value of Catalina home in spotlight

The abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has sparked speculation about the motive. Pima County police have not been able to zero in on a suspect or a person of interest, even as unverified claims linked Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as a suspect. Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie. (X)

However, the kidnapping has sparked speculation as the question looms: Why would anyone kidnap an 84-year-old? This has put Nancy Guthrie's wealth and property under the spotlight, as many wonder whether it could be linked to the abduction.

Though the motive remains unconfirmed, as yet, interest in whether Nancy Guthrie was rich and the value of her house in Catalina, from where she was abducted, gains traction.

Nancy Guthrie net worth: How Rich Was She? Nancy Guthrie moved to Arizona from Australia after her husband, Charles, who worked there as a mining engineer, died from a heart attack. Nancy Guthrie struggled to raise her children after her husband's death and took up a job at the public affairs department at the University of Arizona as a clerk. She never remarried and raised her three children, Annie, Savannah and son Camron, on her own.

Also read: Was Savannah Guthrie's sister's car seized in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Cops share update on Annie, Tommaso Cioni

As far as her wealth is concerned, it comes from what she inherited from her husband, who died in 1988 from a heart attack. Additionally, her wealth also comprises her own savings from her job at the University of Arizona. Notably, Savannah Guthrie had noted in a blog post on her mother that Nancy's job at the University of Arizona meant that she studied there at discounted tuition fees.

Next comes Savannah Guthrie's property: the house in Catalina, Arizona, just north of Tucson. The house was bought in 1985 when Nancy Guthrie's husband was still alive, Newsweek reported, citing realtor.com. Records show that ownership of the house has not changed since 1985. Online real estate platform Zillow estimates the mansion to be priced at around $1,10,000 in the current market.

Annie Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie's eldest child, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, bought a house just 10 minutes from Nancy Guthrie's that is reportedly priced at $650,000.