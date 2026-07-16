More than a week after the death of Nolan Wells, his mother Christine Wonsley met with the local district attorney in Mississippi on Wednesday, July 15, ABC News reported. Once the Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigation into Wells' death is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury by the Jackson County DA's office Nolan Wells autopsy update: Has cause of death been revealed? Funeral details announced (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

However, the DA’s office explained that convening a grand jury does not indicate that there is any criminality. It is a standard procedure followed for most unnatural or suspicious deaths in the county.

Have autopsy results been released? Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Wells’ family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who will carry out a private investigation, including a second autopsy.

Neither of the teams has announced autopsy results or an official cause of death.

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The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Funeral details announced Wells’ mother has announced her son’s funeral details on Instagram. She posted a flyer, which revealed that services will be held Monday, July 20, at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs. The announcement also lists a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Lockett Williams Mortuary Inc., based in Gulfport.

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Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has covered the cost of the funeral services, according to reports.