Man quits investment banking career, joins brother to launch startup: ‘We raised $1.5 million’

The entrepreneurial journey is often a lonely road, but brothers and co-founders, Hasan and Omair, proved that having just one believer can change everything. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a nostalgic post reflecting on their transition from corporate employees questioning their future to successful entrepreneurs. Having built an app that has already amassed over 100,000 downloads, the brothers revealed their biggest milestone yet: raising $1.5 million from top-tier investors and advisors. Brothers Hasan and Omair Sarwar, who now run a startup. (Instagram/@peekabox.app)

“Find someone who believes in your dreams before the world does. Looking back, it’s honestly been a crazy few years,” read a post shared on the official Instagram page of “Peek A Box”.

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It continued, “We went from two brothers with an idea, questioning whether we should leave our jobs, to building an app that’s now been downloaded by over 100,000 people. But the biggest lesson isn’t about the downloads, the fundraising, or the milestones.”

The post added, “It’s that you don’t need everyone else to believe in your dream first. You just need a few people who believe in you. For us, that was each other.”

The post is accompanied by a series of visuals showing before-and-after life updates of the brothers. One of the slides highlights how much they have raised for their startup. “Now, we raised $1.5m with top-tier investors and advisors behind us.”