Indian co-founder raises ₹90 lakh after tweeting about needing ₹2 crore funding

What started as a simple post on X has turned into a funding round for one ambitious startup. The co-founder shared that a tweet posted in December last year requesting capital resulted in an unexpected windfall, with investors and consumers alike pledging nearly ₹2 crore. Ultimately raising ₹1.9 crore, the founder noted that the most surprising element wasn’t the money, but the fact that their daily customers were eager to become stakeholders. Co-founder of Up and Run Chanakya Shah. (LinkedIn/Chanakya S)

“We raised ₹1.9 crore,” co-founder of Up and Run Chanakya Shah posted. He explained, “Two months ago, if someone had told us we could raise money for our startup from X, we wouldn’t have believed it. So we needed about ₹80 lakh, so I posted a tweet. What happened next was unexpected. From that single tweet, we had over ₹2 crore in confirmed cheques. I never imagined the consumers we sell to would want to become our investors. What surprised me the most was the sheer number of people who wanted to back us. In the end, we raised ₹1.9 crore. ₹1 crore from our angel network and approximately ₹90 lakhs from X.”

Also Read: 'Not a balanced person, healthy workaholic': Bengaluru founder's unusual hiring post sparks debate

He continued, “We were careful about who we accepted money from. We only brought in investors who could add an edge, open strategic doors, and were aligned with our long-term vision. Deeply humbled and grateful for the support.”