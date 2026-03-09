Bengaluru founder says ‘Instagram addiction is very real’ after observing metro commuters glued to their phones

Take a look here at the post:

“Visited Udupi for a family event and returned to Bengaluru at 5 am. I got off at Goraguntepalya to take the metro. I saw three kinds of people in the coach: 10% trying to take a quick nap, 10% talking to friends or doing nothing, and 80% on their phones (mostly scrolling Instagram reels, judging by their thumb movements). Instagram addiction is very real!” he wrote.

Taking to X, the man identified as Vasant Shetty described what he noticed while travelling on the Bengaluru Metro after returning from a family event in Udupi.

A Bengaluru founder has sparked a conversation online after sharing an observation from an early morning metro ride that, according to him, reflected the growing grip of social media on everyday life.

The post quickly drew attention on the platform and has garnered more than 23,000 views along with several reactions from users who shared their own perspectives on smartphone habits in public spaces.

Internet users weigh in on phone habits While some users responded with humour, others admitted that the observation felt relatable. One user joked, “They might be using Twitter also,” prompting Shetty to reply, “I came home and then wrote this. On the metro, I just observe things.”

Another user offered a different angle, saying, “There may be 1% like me who doesn't have Instagram or Facebook and using X or LinkedIn.”

Some responses pointed to the practical reasons behind phone use during commutes. One user wrote, “Often becomes a nice way to avoid making eye contact with people who are in real need of your seat asking for exchange.”

Others suggested that the phenomenon is hardly new. One person commented, “Hasn’t that been the reality for the longest time. Instagram has got them hooked, thanks to cringe content.”

A few users shared their personal experiences with social media addiction. One user said, “Yes. I have uninstalled Instagram in my phone. Thats a big addiction. Gone those days when we were listening songs in wired earphones.”

Another admitted openly, “Honestly I have to admit I am too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)