Bengaluru founder reflects on 5 gruelling years of building coffee business in India: ‘It’s a long, lonely journey'

Vardhman Jain, co-founder of the Bengaluru-based coffee brand Drickle, formerly known as BONOMI, has shared an honest reflection on X as he nears five years of building his coffee business.

Jain described the experience as the most gruelling thing he has done, both mentally and financially.

In the post, Jain wrote that he is about to complete five years of trying to build his coffee venture in India.

According to him, entrepreneurship slowly changes a person year after year, forcing founders to develop a thick skin and prepare for constant criticism.

Reality of building a business: Jain said business owners must learn to handle rejection and accept that people may tear their product apart.

Over time, the ego has to be set aside. Emotional attachment, he suggested, becomes less important as founders begin to treat the venture for what it truly is.

“You develop a thick skin for bullshit, let go of your ego, learn to accept rejection (and people tearing your product apart), and eventually become emotionally detached, treating it as what it is: a business,” Jain adds.

Reflecting on lessons learnt, Jain said he would not advise anyone to start a business without strong financial backing.

He also warned against being overly attached to one’s product, as this can cloud judgment and make it harder to take tough decisions.

Describing the journey as long and lonely, Jain urged aspiring entrepreneurs to think deeply before signing up for it. While building a brand may look exciting from the outside, he suggested the reality is far more testing.

“It’s a long, lonely journey; think deeply before you sign up,” he adds.

