'Not a balanced person, healthy workaholic': Bengaluru founder's unusual hiring post sparks debate

A hiring post by a Bengaluru-based founder has sparked a debate online after it listed a number of unusual requirements for a senior role, including a salary benchmark linked to age. The post quickly drew attention for its unconventional criteria. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to X, Ruchir Jajoo, founder and CEO of Social Capital, announced that his company was recruiting a Head of Growth for its Bengaluru office with a salary of ₹50 lakh per annum. Among the requirements, Jajoo wrote that candidates should be “extremely articulate”, “cerebral”, and have a “top 1% viral sense”. He also added conditions such as a love for “Tech Twitter”, believing that LinkedIn is “cringe”, going to the gym, and being a “healthy workaholic”.

One line in particular caught the internet’s attention. The post stated, “If you’re 27+ and make <2L/month, probably don’t apply”. The job description also said the company was not looking for someone focused on work-life balance. “Not a ‘balance’ person. We’re not a yoga retreat,” the post read.

Jajoo said that the role involves working closely with founders of fast-growing startups and leading high-profile product launches, sometimes managing budgets worth millions of dollars. “You will be forward deployed into the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley, advising founders directly and orchestrating company-defining launches,” the description said.