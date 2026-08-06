‘Sir, I have a life outside office’: Delhi founder hires Gen Z who refused Saturday work

A Delhi-based founder’s decision to hire a 25-year-old job applicant who flatly refused to work on Saturdays has sparked an engaging conversation on corporate culture and work-life balance. The Delhi-based founder’s post about interviewing a Gen Z has prompted varied responses. (LinkedIn/Abhishek Agarwal)

Recalling the moment, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, “I interviewed a 25 year old. He denied working on Saturdays.” Taken aback by the rejection the founder asked, "Isn't that too lazy for your age?"

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However, the response he received changed his way of thinking. Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn that without even flinching, the candidate said, “Sir, I have a life outside office.”

The founder expressed, “He told me he plays cricket every Saturday. He has been playing guitar since he was 14. He has a family who also needs his time.” He added, “I told him to manage all that after office. In evenings, after 7 PM. I told him - you would have Sundays too. Then he said something I was not expecting.”

What did the candidate say? “Sir my elder brother works in USA. I have visited him twice. Everyone there works Monday to Friday. They are the most competitive and developed nation on the planet. If they can be super successful working weekdays, why can't we?”

The response left the founder baffled. Agarwal recalled, “I looked at my panel. They looked back at me with the same look. I have interviewed hundreds of candidates. Most of them tell me what I want to hear. They say they are passionate. They say they will give 200 percent. They say weekends are not a problem. Then they burn out in 8 months and start looking for an exit. But he was different.”

Despite the employee’s refusal to work weekends, the founder decided to hire him, and it turned out to be the right decision.

Agarwal posted, “He outperformed everyone on the team, back to back for 2 quarters. He never told a client any lie. He told all the pros and cons of the product. He let the client choose and decide. Clients liked his honesty.”

The founder expressed, “He still plays cricket on Saturdays. He still plays guitar. He still gives time to his family. I called him lazy. Turns out, he was the clearest person I had interviewed all year.”