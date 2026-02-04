Trump speaks out on Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy's ‘terrible’ disappearance, ‘I am going to…’
Trump plans to reach out to Savannah Guthrie about her mother Nancy's missing case. The 84-year-old was last seen at her home in Tucson.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to personally reach out to Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's Today show, to discuss about further federal assistance following the apparent abduction of her mother in Tucson, Arizona.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her residence around 9:30 pm on Saturday, She was reported missing by her family at approximately noon on Sunday, as per the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Although officials did not provide immediate details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, they suggested that they suspect Nancy may have been kidnapped or abducted. The officials also mentioned that blood was discovered outside her home.
During a question-and-answer session held in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, Trump stated that he is contemplating the deployment of additional federal agents to aid in the investigation.
“I think it's terrible,” the US President said. “I'm going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. … Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out,” he stated.
A look at Trump and Savannah Guthrie's relationship
Notwithstanding the confrontation between the two during an NBC town hall in October 2020, Trump remarked, “I always got along very good with Savannah.”
During the town hall in Miami, Savannah challenged Trump regarding his administration's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his social media posts that cast doubt on the death of Osama bin Laden.
At a certain moment, she charged Trump with “sending a lie” to his supporters, likening him to “someone's crazy uncle.”
Nancy Guthrie missing: New update on her case
Authorities in Pima County, along with the FBI, suspect that Nancy was taken against her will, as indicated by evidence found at her residence in the Tucson area.
On Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the existence of reports regarding potential ransom notes that had been circulating, although he refrained from publicly validating the authenticity of the source or the demands made.
Savannah Guthrie, who was raised in the Tucson area, has made a heartfelt appeal to the public for prayers for the safe return of her mother.
