Trump speaks out on Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy's ‘terrible’ disappearance, ‘I am going to…’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to personally reach out to Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's Today show, to discuss about further federal assistance following the apparent abduction of her mother in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing after last seen at her home in Tucson. President Trump pledged federal assistance and is considering deploying more agents to aid the investigation into her disappearance. (REUTERS)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her residence around 9:30 pm on Saturday, She was reported missing by her family at approximately noon on Sunday, as per the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Although officials did not provide immediate details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, they suggested that they suspect Nancy may have been kidnapped or abducted. The officials also mentioned that blood was discovered outside her home.

During a question-and-answer session held in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, Trump stated that he is contemplating the deployment of additional federal agents to aid in the investigation.

“I think it's terrible,” the US President said. “I'm going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. … Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out,” he stated.

Also Read: Who is Tommaso Cioni? Journalist Ashleigh Banfield claims Annie Guthrie's daughter Annie's hubby ‘may be’ prime suspect

A look at Trump and Savannah Guthrie's relationship Notwithstanding the confrontation between the two during an NBC town hall in October 2020, Trump remarked, “I always got along very good with Savannah.”

During the town hall in Miami, Savannah challenged Trump regarding his administration's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his social media posts that cast doubt on the death of Osama bin Laden.

At a certain moment, she charged Trump with “sending a lie” to his supporters, likening him to “someone's crazy uncle.”