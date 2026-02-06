Camron Guthrie posts desperate message as Nancy Guthrie ransom deadline passes; ‘we need you to reach out’

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has left her family in a lurch as the first deadline of the alleged ransom note has passed, without any update on where the 84-year-old might be. Now, Camron Guthrie, her son and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's brother, has put out a desperate message on social media, seeking to establish contact with the person/persons who might have taken their mother. Camron Guthrie put out a message for Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday from her Tucson, Arizona home, but cops believe she was taken the night before. Nancy had gone for dinner with her other daughter Annie, and was dropped home by Annie's spouse, Tommaso Cioni, as per New York Times.

Following the kidnapping, an alleged ransom note was sent. However, there has been no further contact since then. Investigators have noted that time is of the essence in this case as Guthrie's advanced age means that she is not physically well without her daily medication. People noted from a dispatch call that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and had a pacemaker.

Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Claims about bandmate Dominic Evans, power of attorney emerge in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

Camron, a retired Air Force pilot, made a plea for contact so they could discuss Nancy's safe return.