Camron Guthrie posts desperate message as Nancy Guthrie ransom deadline passes; ‘we need you to reach out’
Camron Guthrie, Nancy's son and Savannah's brother, put out a video message as the first deadline listed in the ransom note passed in the kidnapping case.
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has left her family in a lurch as the first deadline of the alleged ransom note has passed, without any update on where the 84-year-old might be. Now, Camron Guthrie, her son and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's brother, has put out a desperate message on social media, seeking to establish contact with the person/persons who might have taken their mother.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday from her Tucson, Arizona home, but cops believe she was taken the night before. Nancy had gone for dinner with her other daughter Annie, and was dropped home by Annie's spouse, Tommaso Cioni, as per New York Times.
Following the kidnapping, an alleged ransom note was sent. However, there has been no further contact since then. Investigators have noted that time is of the essence in this case as Guthrie's advanced age means that she is not physically well without her daily medication. People noted from a dispatch call that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and had a pacemaker.
Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Claims about bandmate Dominic Evans, power of attorney emerge in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping
Camron, a retired Air Force pilot, made a plea for contact so they could discuss Nancy's safe return.
What Camron Guthrie said
Camron addressed the person ‘holding’ their mother. “We want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, we need a way to communicate… but first we have to know you have our mom.”
He added that they needed to talk and were waiting for contact.
The person sharing the post wrote “As the first deadline listed in the ransom note passes, Nancy Guthrie’s son has released another video on Instagram. He says the family still has not heard from the abductors apparently holding their mother.”
This comes after Savannah's video message where she appealed for her mother's return and noted that proof of life had to be authentic.
Authorities today arrested Derrick Callella on suspicion of him sending a fake ransom note in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More