Savannah Guthrie-Arlo Guthrie link in focus amid mother Nancy's kidnapping; ‘pride of our family’
Savannah Guthrie is not related to famous folk singer Arlo Guthrie, and is the daughter of Charles and Nancy Guthrie, with the latter reportedly kidnapped.
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has sparked an interest in the entire family tree, including TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who's already in the public eye.
Many have wondered if Savannah is somehow linked or related to Arlo Guthrie, given they share the same last name. “Has anyone ever heard of Savannah Guthrie? I’ve heard of Arlo Guthrie,” one person wrote on X.
Notably, Arlo Guthrie is the famous folk singer known for songs like Alice's Restaurant Massacree and Massachusetts, which serves as the folk song of the state. He is the son of Woody Guthrie, who's best known for This Land is Your Land.
Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Claims about bandmate Dominic Evans, power of attorney emerge in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping
Arlo is reportedly father to four children – Abe, Cathy, Sarah Lee, and Annie. Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie's parents are Charles and Nancy. Her father passed away when she was young. While Savannah Guthrie might not be related to the folk singer Arlo Guthrie, she does have a surprising link to another person of the same name.
Who is the Arlo Guthrie Savannah is linked to?
Savannah has two siblings, Annie and Camron. The latter keeps a low profile and is a retired fighter pilot who also lives in Tucson, Arizona. Camron's nickname appears to be ‘Arlo’.
Savannah wrote a post for her brother when he retired from the Air Force, where the nickname is mentioned. “Col. Charles Camron ‘ARLO’ Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot,” she wrote.
“He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight. I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the ‘Green Mountain Boys’ — the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest,” Guthrie added.
Nancy Guthrie update
Mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing since Sunday. While she was reported missing on Sunday, authorities believe she was taken from her home on Saturday night. Nancy had had dinner with daughter Annie, and her husband Tommaso Cioni had reportedly dropped her home, as per New York Times.
Investigators continue to search for Nancy, and believe time to be of the essence as the 84-year-old would be in poor health without her medication. As per People, Nancy has cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More