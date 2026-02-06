Savannah Guthrie-Arlo Guthrie link in focus amid mother Nancy's kidnapping; ‘pride of our family’

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has sparked an interest in the entire family tree, including TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who's already in the public eye. Savannah Guthrie's life has been in the spotlight since mother Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped. (X/@SavannahGuthrie)

Many have wondered if Savannah is somehow linked or related to Arlo Guthrie, given they share the same last name. “Has anyone ever heard of Savannah Guthrie? I’ve heard of Arlo Guthrie,” one person wrote on X.

Notably, Arlo Guthrie is the famous folk singer known for songs like Alice's Restaurant Massacree and Massachusetts, which serves as the folk song of the state. He is the son of Woody Guthrie, who's best known for This Land is Your Land.

Arlo is reportedly father to four children – Abe, Cathy, Sarah Lee, and Annie. Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie's parents are Charles and Nancy. Her father passed away when she was young. While Savannah Guthrie might not be related to the folk singer Arlo Guthrie, she does have a surprising link to another person of the same name.

Who is the Arlo Guthrie Savannah is linked to? Savannah has two siblings, Annie and Camron. The latter keeps a low profile and is a retired fighter pilot who also lives in Tucson, Arizona. Camron's nickname appears to be ‘Arlo’.

Savannah wrote a post for her brother when he retired from the Air Force, where the nickname is mentioned. “Col. Charles Camron ‘ARLO’ Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot,” she wrote.