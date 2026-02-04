Who is Camron Guthrie? All on Annie and Savannah Guthrie's brother as search for mother continues

The family of NBC's TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, has been in the limelight since her mother was reported missing on Saturday evening in Arizona. The attention has intensified after a NewsNation journalist claimed that Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie Guthrie, is "the prime suspect," though the same is yet to be confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Savannah and Annie Guthrie (L) and Savannah and Annie Guthrie with their brother, Camron. (Savannah Guthrie/ Instagram)

Amid that, one individual who has received relatively less media attention is Camron and Annie Guthrie's brother and Nancy Guthrie's only son - Camron Guthrie. As of now, Camron or Annie Guthrie have not spoken about the case even as the search continues.

Earlier, a statement was released on behalf of the family on the TODAY show, and that is still the only word from the family on the case.

Nonetheless, in this article, we will look at Camron Guthrie, a former US Air Force pilot. Let's take a look at what we know about him.

Who Is Camron Guthrie? Camron Guthrie is the elder brother of Savannah Guthrie, while Annie Guthrie is the eldest of the three siblings. He is a retired F-16 pilot who served 26 years with the Vermont Air National Guard, known as the "Green Mountain Boys."

Camron Guthrie retired from the Air Force seven years ago, in 2018, when Savannah Guthrie wrote a long tribute to him on Instagram. She also shared the video of Camron Guthrie's last flight on a F16. He retired at the rank of Colonel.

"Col. Charles Camron “ARLO” Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight," Savannah Guthrie wrote in the Instagram post. "I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the “Green Mountain Boys” - the Vermont Air National Guard.

“He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest. ”